Todd Gurley OK if sitting Sunday costs him rushing title

Running back Todd Gurley is one of several Rams players who have turned things around from 2016 to 2017 and his name has come up in MVP conversations as a result of the year he’s put together.

Gurley leads the league with 1,305 rushing yards and has 788 receiving yards and 19 overall touchdowns to show for his work through the first 15 games. He won’t get a chance to add to those numbers in Sunday’s finale against the 49ers because Rams coach Sean McVay is resting his key players with a playoff game in their future.

McVay’s decision could cost Gurley the rushing title, which Gurley says is OK with him.

“You’ve just got to look at the bigger picture,” Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Coach has a plan and he’s done nothing but right things since we’ve been in here, so you’ve got to trust him on this decision as well.”

Gurley leads Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs and Le'Veon Bell by 14 yards, but they may not pose a threat to his spot. Bell’s teammate Marcus Gilbert said on Thursday that the Steelers will rest Bell, although coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t said anything yet, and the Chiefs may be resting Hunt along with quarterback Alex Smith.

The Bills will definitely be playing LeSean McCoy, who is next on the list and 177 yards away from Gurley. If he’s the only one of the backs active on Sunday, that should leave Gurley as the rushing champion.