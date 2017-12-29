Todd Gurley OK if sitting Sunday costs him rushing title

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 7:17 AM EST
Running back Todd Gurley is one of several Rams players who have turned things around from 2016 to 2017 and his name has come up in MVP conversations as a result of the year he’s put together.

Gurley leads the league with 1,305 rushing yards and has 788 receiving yards and 19 overall touchdowns to show for his work through the first 15 games. He won’t get a chance to add to those numbers in Sunday’s finale against the 49ers because Rams coach Sean McVay is resting his key players with a playoff game in their future.

McVay’s decision could cost Gurley the rushing title, which Gurley says is OK with him.

“You’ve just got to look at the bigger picture,” Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Coach has a plan and he’s done nothing but right things since we’ve been in here, so you’ve got to trust him on this decision as well.”

Gurley leads Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs and Le'Veon Bell by 14 yards, but they may not pose a threat to his spot. Bell’s teammate Marcus Gilbert said on Thursday that the Steelers will rest Bell, although coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t said anything yet, and the Chiefs may be resting Hunt along with quarterback Alex Smith.

The Bills will definitely be playing LeSean McCoy, who is next on the list and 177 yards away from Gurley. If he’s the only one of the backs active on Sunday, that should leave Gurley as the rushing champion.

8 responses to “Todd Gurley OK if sitting Sunday costs him rushing title

  2. Stupid Stupid Stupid…it’s stupid for a head coach to ignore the recent history that Superbowl winning teams have not rested starters…

    And if Gurley really is looking to the future, then his future is better off winning an MVP than it is not. He has more opportunity to make money through endorsements and life after football as a former MVP than he does if he never becomes an MVP.

    Then after watching the Stillers franchise tag their Superstar RB, denying him a long term deal for a position that is typically short lived, what makes him think the Rams won’t do the same…? is your bargaining position better with MVP on your resume or not…?

    This is stupid stupid stupid and almost criminal for this young arrogant head coach to make boneheaded decisions that will absolutely impact Gurleys future!!!

  4. Would be interesting if all three of those backs are inactive sunday. While McCoy is having another pro-bowl season, the Dolphins handled him well last time. He’s the kind of player though who is capable of ripping off a 125+ yard game every now and then. Looking forward to a good sunday of football.

  7. I’d let him play a couple of quarters at least. If he could get 50-75 yards in the game then McCoy couldn’t catch him.

  8. I don’t understand the resting of trained athletes. It’s their life to work and train. I’m sure they have their rest periods in stone at this point. Most people can’t even eat right. These guys eat, sleep and breathe football. What if you rest him and he pulls a hammy his first playoff game?

