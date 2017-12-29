Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Chiefs have ruled out receiver Tyreek Hill for Sunday’s game. The team may have rested Hill anyway, with Kansas City already locked into its playoff seed, but the second-year player had a death in the family, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

Hill played 776 offensive snaps in the regular season, or 80.8 percent of the Chiefs’ plays.

The Chiefs already announced they will sit quarterback Alex Smith. They will get a look at rookie Patrick Mahomes II, though his task becomes more difficult without Hill.

Kansas City lists seven players as questionable: running back Akeem Hunt (shoulder), RB Charcandrick West (illness), offensive lineman Cameron Erving (illness), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness), linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder), and cornerback Kenneth Acker (illness). Defensive lineman Bennie Logan (knee) is doubtful.