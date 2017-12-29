Week 17 injury report roundup

Getty Images

The final weekend of the 2017 regular season is here and that means all 32 teams will be playing on Sunday for the only time this year. All 32 of those teams submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Packers at Lions

WR Davante Adams (concussion), G Jahri Evans (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Jordy Nelson (shoulder), LB Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder) and TE Richard Rodgers (shoulder) will all miss the finale for the Packers. WR Geronimo Allison (illness), T Ulrick John (back), LB Clay Matthews (hamstring) and CB Damarious Randall (knee) are questionable to play.

Lions CB Nevin Lawson (concussion) has been ruled out and DE Anthony Zettel (groin) is questionable.

Texans at Colts

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (calf) will miss his first game since entering the NFL. G Jeff Allen (concussion) and RB Jordan Todman (shoulder) are also out. T Kendall Lamm (concussion) and LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday.

T Denzelle Good (knee), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle) and TE Jason Vander Laan (concussion) are out for the Colts. WR Donte Moncrief (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Vikings

The Bears head to Minnesota with T Bobby Massie (knee) and G Josh Sitton (ankle) likely to miss the game after drawing doubtful tags. S DeAndre Houston-Carson (back) and TE Adam Shaheen (chest) are questionable for the game.

The Vikings ruled out CB Tramaine Brock (foot), C Pat Elflein (shoulder), LS Kevin McDermott (shoulder) and DT Shamar Stephen (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Jets at Patriots

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs, foot) has had a nice rebound season for the Jets, but is unlikely to play in the finale after being listed as doubtful. T Brandon Shell (concussion) is out and the team listed DE Kony Ealy (knee), RB Matt Forte (knee) and RB Akeem Judd (ankle) as questionable.

Patriots DT Alan Branch (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (knee) and RB Mike Gillislee (knee) have been ruled out after missing practice all week. WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), DE Eric Lee (ankle, finger), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and RB James White (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Redskins at Giants

The Redskins ruled out LB Ryan Anderson (knee), LB Zach Brown (knee, illness, Achilles) and DL Ziggy Hood (elbow). Wide receivers Robert Davis (concussion) and Maurice Harris (back); linebackers Martrell Speight (illness, ankle) and Ryan Kerrigan (calf); G Kyle Kalis (ankle, back) and DL Terrell McClain (toe) are considered questionable to play.

Eli Manning will be short on receivers once again on Sunday. WR Sterling Shepard (neck), TE Evan Engram (rib) and WR Tavarres King (concussion) have all been ruled out for the finale. Tackles Ereck Flowers (groin) and Bobby Hart (ankle) are listed as questionable along with DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger, back, ankle).

Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys ruled out DL David Irving (concussion) and DE Benson Mayowa (back). DT Richard Ash (shoulder), WR Cole Beasley (illness) and T La'el Collins (back) are listed as questionable.

The Eagles aren’t resting starters, but DE Brandon Graham (ankle) has been ruled out. CB Jalen Mills (ankle) is questionable to play for the NFC East champs.

Browns at Steelers

RB Dan Vitale (groin) will not be in the Browns lineup as they try to avoid an 0-16 season. CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee, not injury related), RB Matthew Dayes (knee), S Derron Smith (hip) and CB Jamar Taylor (foot) are all questionable to play.

The Steelers ruled out WR Antonio Brown (calf) and listed C Maurkice Pouncey (hip) as questionable. Word from Pittsburgh is that neither QB Ben Roethlisberger nor RB Le'Veon Bell will play as they rest for the playoffs.

Panthers at Falcons

The Panthers listed S Kurt Coleman (ankle), CB Ladarius Gunter (illness) and G Trai Turner (concussion) as they make their final bid for the NFC South title.

TE Levine Toilolo (knee) was ruled out by the Falcons and C Alex Mack (calf) is questionable after getting hurt in practice this week.

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals T Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) has been ruled out and LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. CB William Jackson (knee) and RB Joe Mixon (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

The Ravens expect to be without WR Jeremy Maclin (knee) again this week as he was tagged as doubtful. G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), T Austin Howard (knee), DT Patrick Ricard (neck), WR Mike Wallace (knee) and DT Brandon Williams (back) are more likely to play after getting listed as questionable.

Bills at Dolphins

CB Shareece Wright (concussion) is out and won’t be able to help the Bills make a push for a playoff spot. G Ryan Groy (illness) and WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder, back) are questionable to be in the lineup.

The Dolphins close out the year with a lengthy injury list. QB Matt Moore (foot), RB Damien Williams (shoulder) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) drew doubtful tags for Sunday. TE MarQueis Gray (hip), DE Charles Harris (thigh), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (ankle), S Michael Thomas (not injury related), CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring) and DE Cameron Wake (illness) were all deemed questionable to play.

Saints at Buccaneers

The Saints will try to nail down the NFC South without T Terron Armstead (thigh), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion).

DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) and LB Devante Bond (ankle) are doubtful to play in the final Buccaneers game of the year. TE Cameron Brate (hip, knee), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Titans

WR Marqise Lee (ankle) will miss another game for the Jaguars. LB Blair Brown (concussion), DT Abry Jones (back) and T Cam Robinson (abdomen) are listed as questionable.

The Titans ruled RB DeMarco Murray (knee) out on Friday, but they hope to have CB Logan Ryan (ankle) after listing him as questionable.

Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (not injury related) was ruled out on Friday due to a death in the family. The Chiefs are resting QB Alex Smith, so Hill may not have played much anyway. DT Bennie Logan (knee) is doubtful while CB Kenneth Acker (illness), T Cameron Erving (illness), LB Tamba Hali (knee), RB Akeem Hunt (shoulder), DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) and RB Charcandrick West (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Broncos ruled out DE Zach Kerr (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (thigh) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). T Donald Stephenson (hand) is considered questionable.

Raiders at Chargers

Raiders DT Treyvon Hester (ankle) has been ruled out and T Vadal Alexander (concussion) is doubtful to play. CB David Amerson (foot), CB Dexter McDonald (knee) and T David Sharpe (illness) make up Oakland’s final questionable contingent of the year.

The Chargers ruled out S Adrian Phillips (ankle), but hope to have RB Melvin Gordon (ankle), DT Corey Liuget (knee), T Russell Okung (groin) and LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring) help their push for a Wild Card after listing them as questionable.

49ers at Rams

Week 17 doesn’t always find players in great health, but the 49ers didn’t give any injury designations this week.

The Rams are resting a bunch of players and LB Mark Barron (Achilles) is likely to join them after getting a doubtful tag on Friday. WR Cooper Kupp (knee) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Seahawks

LB Josh Bynes (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), RB Elijhaa Penny (hand, groin), G Earl Watford (ankle) and RB Kerwynn Williams (quadricep, ribs, back) are questionable for the Cardinals.

The Seahawks listed LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) as questionable for a game they have to win if they’re going to make the playoffs. LB D.J. Alexander (concussion) and DT Nazair Jones (foot) have been ruled out while G Luke Joeckel (foot) and TE Luke Willson (ankle) are also listed as questionable.