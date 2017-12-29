Yannick Ngakoue fined $30,387 for contact with official

Getty Images

The NFL fined Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue $30,387 for contact with an official during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Officials penalized Ngakoue late in the third quarter, and the 49ers ended up cashing in with a touchdown on the drive.

49ers defensive lineman Cassius Marsh also earned a fine for an illegal hit during the game. The NFL docked him $18,231 for roughing the passer.

Officials penalized Marsh for the hit on Blake Bortles in the second quarter. Bortles ended up throwing a pick-six on the drive.