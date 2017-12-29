Zack Martin, Cowboys to work on long-term deal in offseason

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin isn’t going anywhere next season. Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on him, so he’s under contract for 2018 at $9.3 million.

But both sides would like to see Martin get a long-term deal, something they couldn’t get done before the start of this season.

“I think we had good talks [before the season], but at that time I didn’t want it to linger during the season and think about it,” Martin said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Kind of held it and played this year and hopefully we can talk and get something done in this offseason.”

Martin, the 16th overall choice in 2014, has made the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons. He could earn All-Pro for a third time, having allowed only one sack with no holding penalties this season, via STATS, Inc.

Martin likely gets a contract similar to Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler, the league’s highest-paid guard with a $12 million average annual salary after signing a five-year, $60 million deal with $31.5 million guaranteed in the offseason.

“After this week, we’ll go back and revisit that,” Martin said. “I was lucky enough to be drafted here and I want to be here for my career. Hopefully we can get something worked out.”