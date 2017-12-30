Eagles activate Sidney Jones

Getty Images

The Eagles took a second-round flyer on cornerback Sidney Jones, after Jones ruptured an Achilles tendon during his Pro Day workout in March. The team was determined to give Jones a full and complete opportunity to heal, and he now has.

The Eagles have activated Jones to the 53-man roster in advance of the regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

Jones, who would have been a first-round pick but for the injury, can only help a secondary that has become susceptible to double moves in recent weeks.

Surely, it won’t be easy for Jones to show up and instantly make an impact. He’ll need to get comfortable with the speed of the game and the pressure of performing in a big spot. Sunday’s game will essentially be his preseason, and the real debut comes if/when he’s on the field during the single-elimination phase of the campaign.

