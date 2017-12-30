Eric Reid: Teams might not sign me over anthem protest, I’m OK with that

Getty Images

If Eric Reid‘s decision to kneel during the national anthem costs him money, he can live with it.

Reid, the 49ers safety who will be an unrestricted free agent in March, was asked on Friday if he’s concerned about teams deciding not to sign him because they don’t want an anthem protester on the team. He said he’s not.

“I wouldn’t use the word concerned,” Reid said. “I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it. The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.”

Reid is friends with Colin Kaepernick and was disappointed that no one signed Kaepernick this year. Now he’ll see if the same happens to him.

“There are probably teams that won’t want to talk to me because of it. I’m hopeful that I will be on a team next year, but if not, again, that’s OK with me,” he said.

The 26-year-old Reid is a starter and there’s no football reason he shouldn’t have offers in free agency in March. If he isn’t signed, it will be for reasons other than his playing ability.