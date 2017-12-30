Falcons promote Jamil Douglas, waive Deji Olatoye

Getty Images

The Falcons promoted offensive guard Jamil Douglas from the practice squad. They waived cornerback Deji Olatoye in a corresponding move.

Atlanta is banged up along the offensive line with center Alex Mack (calf) questionable to play Sunday, and guards Andy Levitre (triceps) and Wes Schweitzer (groin) limited in practice this week.

Douglas, a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, spent all season on the Falcons’ practice squad. He started six games and played in 11 others during his two seasons in Miami.

Olatoye played in three games for the Buccaneers and two for the Falcons this season. Atlanta first cut Olatoye on September 21 before re-signing him December 14 after the Bucs waived him.

The Ravens originally signed Olatyoe as a college free agent following the 2014 draft. He also has spent time on the Chiefs’ and Cowboys’ practice squads.