Friday’s coaching news brings hot seats into better focus

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2017, 10:58 AM EST
Getty Images

With three teams making it known on Friday that their coaches won’t be getting fired after the last game of the season, the list of hot spots is shrinking. But they’re also becoming more glaring, since it would have been easy for other teams to say that they won’t be firing their coaches before Week 17.

So with Washington reportedly keeping Jay Gruden and the Jets extending Todd Bowles and the Bucs telling Dirk Koetter he won’t be supplanted by Jon Gruden (for now), other guys are left to wonder whether they’ll be leading their teams into action for the last time.

Here’s a list of the coaches who remain on the hot seat, with no eleventh-hour effort to give them a reprieve.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis: His contract expires after Week 17. Though he has addressed his future status and plans several times, the Bengals haven’t said a word about whether they want him back.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano: He delivered what was interpreted by some to be a farewell address this week. Ownership has said or done nothing to contradict the widespread belief that Pagano will be out after six years.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien: O’Brien has said he’s not quitting, but the Texans haven’t said they aren’t firing him. There’s a belief that O’Brien will be back without an extension on a contract with one year remaining, as each side waits for the other side to be the one to end a relationship that remains dysfunctional.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey: Some believe that a failure to make it to the playoffs means he won’t be back. The Titans have said nothing to push back against this possibility.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: Believed as of a week ago to be a 50-50 shot at sticking around, owner Mark Davis has not declared that Del Rio definitely will return in 2018.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph: Eight double-digit losses and four losses by 20 or more points could mean that Joseph will be one and done in Denver. G.M. John Elway has said he’ll wait until after the season before making any final decisions. A day before the finale, Joseph’s fate already may be sealed.

Bears coach John Fox: If Fox weren’t out after three disappointing seasons on the job, someone with the Bears surely would have said so by now.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell: Ownership and G.M. Bob Quinn declined to comment on Caldwell’s status after last week’s postseason-killing loss to the Bengals. Their silence since then has become even more deafening.

Not on this list is Browns coach Hue Jackson, because ownership has said publicly and privately that Jackson will be back. However, a loss on Sunday means an 0-16 season. Which could make it even easier for new G.M. John Dorsey to make a case for change.

That leaves the current list of potential new members of the FFCA at nine. With an asterisk for the surprise firing/resignation/retirement that always seems to happen.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Friday’s coaching news brings hot seats into better focus

  3. I feel sorry for Browns fans. Looks like you will get another 1-15 season or worse. Amazing that Hue Jackson can keep that job. Sorry Cleveland

  4. Not on this list is Browns coach Hue Jackson, because ownership has said publicly and privately that Jackson will be back. However, a loss on Sunday means an 0-16 season. Which could make it even easier for new G.M. John Dorsey to make a case for change.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Can anyone name one thing Hue has done right over the last 2 years? (Besides showing up to work and cashing paychecks)
    He took a 3-13 team and transformed them into a 1-15 team.
    Then, against all odds, he (probably) made that juggernaut even worse by turning them into a winless 0-16 debacle. I find it hard to believe there is a legitimate argument for keeping him no matter what cyclic trends the owner is trying to fix.

  6. How Hue Jackson even has a shot to return is beyond me, and absolutely ridiculous. The Browns have some talent, a golden opportunity to build through the draft this year, and tons of cap room to add impact free agents. Teams have turned it around in back to back seasons with much less to work with. However, you can’t keep a coach that has won one game in 2 seasons. That level of ineptitude is inexcusable in this league. I get that they want to break the streak of firing a coach every year or two, but with a new GM, how do you leave this proven loser in place to stunt development another year? Not even an AFC fan, but for the sake of competitive balance, just dump Hur already. He will land on his feet somewhere.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!