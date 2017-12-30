Giants fire longtime personnel executive Marc Ross

AP

New Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman isn’t wasting any time making significant changes, on the roster or the front office.

Gettleman fired longtime V.P. of Player Evaluation Marc Ross today, bringing a surprisingly abrupt end to Ross’s 11-year tenure with the Giants.

Ross ran the draft for the Giants for many years and oversaw the scouting the Giants had done during the 2017 college football season, so some would have expected Gettleman to keep Ross around through the draft. But Gettleman wants to do things his own way, and so Ross is out.

It’s the second time today that Gettleman has made a surprisingly abrupt move to bring change to the Giants. He also cut starting right tackle Bobby Hart.