Mark Davis plays it “coy” about Gruden report

ESPN employee Jon Gruden hasn’t dismissed an ESPN report that the Raiders are targeting him. Raiders owner Mark Davis hasn’t either.

Scott Bair of NBC Sports California reports that Davis, when asked directly about the reported interest in Gruden, “played coy.” Davis, per Bair, said his focus is on winning in L.A. on Sunday against the Chargers.

Perhaps more significantly, Davis opted not to address the job status of his current coach, Jack Del Rio.

“These rumors come about every year,” Davis finally said about the Gruden report.

If nothing else, it will make an already intriguing final Sunday of the regular season even more compelling.