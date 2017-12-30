New Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman cuts starting right tackle Bobby Hart

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is wasting no time getting rid of the guys he doesn’t want.

Gettleman cut starting right tackle Bobby Hart today, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today. It’s not often that a starter gets cut with one day left in the season, especially a starting offensive tackle when the Giants have made clear that they’re going to play starting quarterback Eli Manning until the bitter end.

But Gettleman was just hired this week, and he apparently doesn’t have any use for Hart. A tweet from former Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz may explain why. Schwartz referred to the move as, “Clearing out locker room cancers” and said Hart had already told the staff he wouldn’t play this week. Schwartz and Hart were teammates on the Giants in 2015.

Hart, who in September referred to himself as “the best right tackle in the league,” will now go on waivers, where any team that agrees with his high opinion of himself is free to take him.

Hart has one year remaining on his current contract and is due a base salary of $705,000 in 2018, so he’s a very affordable option for any team that doesn’t think he’s a locker room cancer.