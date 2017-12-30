Packers extend Corey Linsley

Getty Images

Another day, another contract extension for a Packer who was about to hit free agency.

The Packers announced that center Corey Linsley signed a contract extension this morning. Linsley is in the final season of the four-year contract he signed as a fifth-round draft pick in 2014.

Linsley is the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Packers this season and has started 53 regular-season games and seven postseason games since the Packers drafted him.

Yesterday the Packers extended receiver Davante Adams, who is also in the final year of his rookie deal. Green Bay G.M. Ted Thompson likes to extend his own draft picks rather than spend heavily in free agency, and with two of his own picks signed just before they became free agents, he’s continuing that practice heading into 2018.