Patriots were only team to offer James Harrison a contract

AP

When it comes to the events that preceded the departure of Steelers linebacker James Harrison from Pittsburgh, the truth probably resides somewhere in the middle of the various versions that have emerged since he joined the Patriots.

But to the extent that anyone thinks he specifically chose the Patriots, Harrison made it clear on Friday that only one team chose him.

“There was no other offers,” Harrison told reporters, via the Boston Herald. He said he accepted the officer because he “like[s] to compete.”

“That’s my main motivation to go out there and play the game,” Harrison said.

During a short session with reporters, Harrison refused to elaborate on his social-media comments regarding his release by the Steelers.

The Steelers seem to be done talking about Harrison, too. Linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly refused to discuss his former teammate, despite Harrison’s suggestion to “ask T.J.” whether Harrison tried to help the rookie, contrary to Bud Dupree‘s claim that Harrison didn’t.