Rams activate Cody Davis from IR

The Rams made it official Friday, activating safety Cody Davis from injured reserve and placing outside linebacker Matt Longacre on injured reserve.

Davis appeared in six games for the Rams, making 19 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. He injured his quadriceps against the Jaguars, and the Rams placed him on injured reserve November 3 after the injury lingered.

Davis will work into the secondary in Los Angeles’ sub-packages and will resume his role as a core special teams player.

“Excited and happy for all of the success that this team has gotten accomplished,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “But sitting on the sidelines, you’re just itching to get back out there, so it feels great to be out practicing with my teammates.”

Longacre has a back injury that kept him out of the Rams’ 27-23 victory over Tennessee on Sunday. He played in 14 games this season.

The third-year pro made 23 tackles and 5.5 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.