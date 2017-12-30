Report: Raiders to make a run at Jon Gruden

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
Getty Images

The reasons for the Buccaneers deciding to keep coach Dirk Koetter possibly are becoming clearer. They may have lost an unofficial bidding war for Jon Gruden’s other former team.

ESPN, Gruden’s current employer, reports that the Raiders are preparing to make a run at Gruden.

That connection alone mandates the application of skepticism to any aspect of the report that seems self-serving to Gruden, including the eye-rolling notion that he prefers to wait to make a decision until after the regular season ends and the Raiders decide whether to keep coach Jack Del Rio. The Raiders won’t want to fire Del Rio unless they think they can get Gruden.

We’ve been making the case for weeks for the Raiders making a run at Gruden. With at least another year in Oakland and a future that consists of playing in a still-undetermined location for 2019 and Las Vegas as soon as 2020, the Raiders need sizzle and excitement — far more than what bringing Marshawn Lynch out of retirement did in 2017.

Gruden coached the Raiders before being traded to the Buccaneers in 202. The mere possibility of Gruden coming back will create as much or more excitement among the fan base than it did in Tampa, where Gruden was recently added to the Ring of Honor.

On Monday night, Gruden called what may have been his last Monday Night Football game, which featured the Raiders at the Eagles. Chances are that, at some point over the weekend, Gruden spoke directly with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The report suggests that Gruden could emerge with an ownership stake in the team. That’s something the league would surely frown upon, given the apparent collusion that has kept coaching compensation from increasing over the past decade at the same pace that the salary cap and player pay has ballooned.

Said ESPN employee Gruden to ESPN: “I don’t want to sit here and speculate. . . . There is no news to report. I can’t say I haven’t taken any phone calls. I take a lot every year from coaches, some others. . . . Yeah, sometimes owners. Guys want to bounce ideas off me. I’m here to help people.”

Being coy about the job would help the Raiders comply with the Rooney Rule before hiring him. If it appears to be a done deal, there’s a chance that any potential minority candidates would decline to sit for the job.

Last Sunday, PFT reported that the Raiders were 50-50 on firing Del Rio. If they can get Gruden, that percentage will change, dramatically.

The situation also invites plenty of speculation about a bidding war between the Raiders and Bucs for his services. And it’s fair to conclude that the Bucs decided to keep Koetter only after they decided that they didn’t want to give Gruden whatever Davis is willing to pay.

27 responses to “Report: Raiders to make a run at Jon Gruden

  3. Every mid to top tier college program (not one of the elites) should be chasing these former NFL coaches, especially the ones on TV that have good reputations.

    Gruden is a highly recognizable personality on ESPN that should have no trouble recruiting.

  4. We don’t want this guy as a Raiders’ head coach! He is completely OVERRATED! Lifetime .502 record as a head coach. He is the epitome of mediocrity leveraged by HYPE!

  5. You all don’t watch football. You look for hype. Gruden is a career .540 HC with a ring from a team created by a previous coach. If you don’t accept that logic just look at his record after winning that ring. Nothing. Which is why he got fired.

  6. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!!!

    A .500 coach who hasn’t coached in a decade is going to the Raiders!!! Is there anytime for Raiders than this? Love it. Nice to have Jeff Fis…Jon Gruden back in the league.

  10. Why would Gruden leave his cushy gig on Monday Night Football? The Raiders are essentially the west coast Browns. Why would Las Vegas want such a below average team, anyway?

  12. He may be good but let’s be honest, he’s not going to take Raiders to super bowl. History proves no coaches have ever take two teams to super bowl.

  13. Let me know when somebody with credibility reports on this. Adam Schefter? Mortenson? You have to be kidding me.

  15. Gruden would work for the Raiders if he could take Bill Callahan and Vic(Lord Fangio) with him.

    They better do something. I know it’s been ice cold living in that great 49er shadow. Especially with Jimmy “Franchise” G returning the squad back to glory.

  19. “Gruden won in Tampa Bay with Tony Dungy’s players”

    So sick of hearing this. Why couldn’t Tony Dungy win in Tampa with Tony Dungy’s players?

  21. Heisenberg says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    “Gruden won in Tampa Bay with Tony Dungy’s players”

    So sick of hearing this. Why couldn’t Tony Dungy win in Tampa with Tony Dungy’s players?

    —————
    funny part is they only won because of Gruden, Callahan changed nothing in that offense that was 100% grudens offense.

  22. Gruden would finish what he couldn’t do in 2001. Win a Super Bowl in the Silver and Black.

    Now that Al is dead, the NFL is less harsher on the Raiders. Gruden’s biggest complaint was “having to play two teams every Sunday.”

    He brings swagger and will put butts in the seats in the new stadium. This is a “no brainer.” For him and the team.

  24. pooflingingmonkey says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:08 pm
    Why would Gruden leave his cushy gig on Monday Night Football?
    **************************************************************
    Maybe because ESPN is going under? That might be a reason to jump ship Mr. Monkey.

  26. Some of you really don’t understand the game. Gruden built Oakland into a SuperBowl team, and then beat them with a team Dungy couldn’t win crap with. He’s miles better than Dungy. Dungy rode the coattail of Peyton Manning into a SuperBowl win, but was also obliterated in the playoffs several times with that Colts team.

  27. The guy has not coached in ten years.
    He won that SB with Tonys Boys.
    He won because he knows how to…….well, talk.
    Figures, loser Davis and his Sin City bound band of punks would want him for a HC.

