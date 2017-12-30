Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is workshopping a Bill Belichick impersonation.

A win on Sunday would put Bills coach Sean McDermott in rare company.

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey has recovered from the condition that claimed Bo Jackson’s hip to having perhaps the best year of his career.

New contract notwithstanding, is it playoffs or bust for Jets coach Todd Bowles next year?

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley has faced plenty of great pass rushers this year; he gets another in Carlos Dunlap on Sunday.

A look at the complicated legacy of Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

Browns safety Jabrill Peppers won his appeal of a $24,309 fine for an illegal hit on Cincinnati WR Josh Malone.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell kind of compared himself to LeBron James.

Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph wants to stay with the Texans.

The constant stream of 2017 BS regarding Colts QB Andrew Luck makes it hard to believe anything he or anyone else says about his prospects for 2018.

Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin says that all is well between him and Malik Jackson.

Titans WR Corey Davis expects to generate 100 yards every game (his next one will be his first one).

QB Brock Osweiler hopes to be a Bronco until he retires. (Unless he’s retiring after Sunday’s game, that’s probably not happening.)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has looked good in practice against his team’s No. 1 defense; on Sunday, he’ll get a chance to show what he can do against a championship-caliber defense in Denver.

Chargers S Rayshawn Jenkins has gone from nearly being benched to possibly earning a bigger role.

Raiders CB Sean Smith quietly has been earning a bigger role, thanks to a strategic change that has him covering specific receivers.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has coached for 44 years; he plans to make it 45.

Giants CB Eli Apple continues to comment publicly on his bathroom habits.

Eagles CB Jalen Mills plans to stay aggressive.

Washington LB Ryan Kerrigan‘s streak of 111 straight games is in jeopardy.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan wants to end the year by eating a W.

Lions rookie could be getting more opportunities in a meaningless Week 17 game.

The Packers aren’t playing for the playoffs, but they’ll be playing for pride in Detroit.

The Vikings may finish with the NFL’s top yardage and scoring defenses for the first time since 1970.

The Falcons aren’t what they should be; can they get there?

Former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman suggests that anyone who wants to know why he got fired should ask “Mr. Richardson.”

Veteran DL Darryl Tapp has joined the Saints as a coaching intern.

Buccaneers DT Sealver Siliga didn’t intend his Christmas Eve $1,000 tip to go viral.

Cardinals rookie S Budda Baker will end his rookie season in his hometown of Seattle.

Twice-tagged Rams CB Trumaine Johnson hopes he’ll get a new contract from the team.

Could the 49ers bring back RB Frank Gore?

The the Legion of Boom likely losing some of its pieces, LB Bobby Wagner could end up becoming more of a focal point moving forward.