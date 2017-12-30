Tom Cable floated as a candidate for next Colts head coach

Getty Images

Just about everyone is expecting the Colts to fire head coach Chuck Pagano after Sunday’s season finale, so it’s time to start the speculation about who will succeed Pagano.

One name on the list is Tom Cable, according to Mike Silver of NFL Media.

Cable was head coach of the Raiders from 2008 to 2010 and compiled a record of 17-27 before getting fired. His tenure may be best remembered for an allegation that he punched assistant coach Randy Hanson, breaking his jaw.

Since the Raiders fired him, Cable has been assistant head coach and offensive line coach of the Seahawks.

The Colts job could be viewed as one of the more attractive potential openings, if prospective coaches believe Andrew Luck will get healthy, stay healthy, and return to his previous form.