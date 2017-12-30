When will the Packers take care of Aaron Rodgers?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2017, 5:27 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers are spending year-end money like a rich dude planning planning his 2018 taxes. But they’ve yet to cut a new check to the most important player on the roster, perhaps in the league.

Aaron Rodgers still has two seasons left on a grossly subpar contract that pays $22 million per year. Four clearly lesser players — Matthew Stafford ($27 million), Derek Carr ($25 million), Andrew Luck ($24.5 million), and Joe Flacco ($22.1 million) — already make more than Rodgers.

It’s been that way for months, and the Packers have shown no inclination to fix it. They need to.

Rodgers, to his credit, hasn’t publicly complained about his contract, beyond pointing out when Mike Glennon got $15 million per year from the Bears that this investment makes a re-examination of Rodgers’ financial package necessary. He has stopped short of pointing out the inequity of his deal, possibly because doing so would attract attention to his decision to commit to the Packers in 2013 through 2019, without accounting for inevitable spikes in the salary cap or the quarterback market.

Both have occurred, making Rodgers’ contract even more glaring. Soon, guys like Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo will push the bar even higher, nudging Rodgers even lower on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says that a new contract for Rodgers is now the top offseason priority for the Packers. If that’s true, it shouldn’t take long to work something out. Offer him $30 million per year, guarantee in full the first three years of it in full, and get it signed before midnight on Sunday if that will help Cheesehead, Inc. with its tax planning for the looming new year.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “When will the Packers take care of Aaron Rodgers?

  2. I mean, this is always a problem with every upper level player, they sign a 6 year contract and by year 4 other guys get bigger contracts because that earlier huge contract reset the market. Nothing wrong with making 20 million for another year because it’s what you promised you would do and THEN get another mega contract that will once again reset the market. Teams are desperate for decent qbs so this shouldn’t surprise anyone.

  3. He is already rich and knows a payday is coming his way no matter what. He’d look like a greedy diva if he started complaining about wanting a new contract while his salary is probably as pricey as his entire O-line.

  5. Thought this was going to be about surrounding him with a talented roster. I’m sure a new contract for him won’t affect that….

  6. All contracts are fair until the next guy gets his then it’s sub par.

    Come on, packers don’t have to do a thing until time is up.

    Besides, they can’t, they overpaid for Davante and linsley LOL

  8. He signed that “grossly subpar” contract. The Packers didn’t put a gun to his head. They can take care of him, again, in two years.

  14. They won’t, because the team broke the rules on his IR. League rules state that the team will have to release him.

    I know the league won’t force this rule because it’s the packers, and we all know the league favors the packers like no other team in professional sports history. If this same exact thing happened with Brady and the Patriots, the league would enforce the rule. But because it’s the packers, we haven’t heard word one since it happened.

    So if this plays out like it’s currently going, then money will go to Goodell as hush money, and the other part will go to the diva himself, Rodgers.

    If it plays out like it SHOULD, then another team will be paying the Diva.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!