5-0 Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers to season-ending win over Rams

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2017, 7:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers’ season didn’t start well. But my, oh my, what a finish.

Jimmy Garoppolo was traded in the middle of the season, became the 49ers’ starter after a miserable 1-10 start, and turned the 49ers into one of the best teams in the league down the stretch. Today’s win over the Rams makes the 49ers a perfect 5-0 with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback.

The game didn’t matter to the Rams, who rested many of their best players in preparation for the playoffs next week. But it absolutely mattered to the 49ers, who have played hard down the stretch and proven that they’re a very different team with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback.

The big question now for the 49ers will be whether they can get Garoppolo signed to a long-term contract this offseason, and whether they can put a playoff-caliber team around him. San Francisco has plenty of cap space, so there’s every reason to believe they should be a better team in 2018 than in 2017.

This year the Rams are the class of the NFC West. Next year, the Garoppolo-led 49ers will have something to say about it.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “5-0 Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers to season-ending win over Rams

  1. I’ve been telling people this guy is the real deal. When Brady was suspended he came in and looked just as good, if not better than Brady did in the system. I know it was one game but he looked impressive and very sharp. For a second round pick, Lynch fleeced the Patriots. Lynch has done a great job so far with the 49ers, a team that was a laughing stock.

  3. 49ers beat the 2nd string Rams. And I think JG threw two INTs including a pick six. Stop anointing people. My money is still on the Rams in 2018.

  5. Garoppolo, ruling the NFC West. He looks far better than the Rams QB, and he doesn’t have half the weapons the Rams have. NE will regret letting Garoppolo go!

  7. Look, I’m a Pats fan and have always liked him. I’m glad he’s doing well with the Niners. With that said, I think we need to wait and see him play a full season of football before we label him the second coming and claim the Patriots made a mistake trading him. The Niners’ season is done and they’ve got nothing to play for. And Jimmy’s been healthy all season from riding the bench. So of course he played well in these last few games. Let’s wait and see what he does under pressure while fighting for a playoff spot next year.

  8. The hole we dug earlier (0-9) too big to overcome. When you have five straight losses by a total of 13 points, what’re ya gonna do.Otherwise this is a playoff team with JG. See you September 2018.

  10. MVP!!!…. Seriously!!!!! 1-10 to 5-0.
    I believe if SF and Sea had stuck with Alex Smith and Matt Flynn they would have won at least 4 SB’s between them this decade.

  11. Love all the hyperbole regarding the ‘Niners. This was a bye week for many of the Rams players-including their starting QB. Let’s wait until next season before crowning them already.

  12. There should be a boatload of happy Niners’ fans 🙂 It does appear they have found their franchise q/b…I say congrats, from a very disgruntled Cowboys’ fan…..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!