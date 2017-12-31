Alvin Kamara returns kickoff 106 yards for a touchdown

Getty Images

The Saints want to get the ball in Alvin Kamara‘s hands however they can.

And he’s justified that emphasis.

The rookie running back (and likely offensive rookie of the year) just returned a kickoff 106 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with the Buccaneers at 7-7.

Kamara actually hesitated as if he wanted to take a knee, but then brought it out and kept going.

It was a quick answer to an impressive opening drive for the Bucs, who drove 70 yards in 14 plays to take the early lead on Peyton Barber‘s short touchdown run.

The Saints can clinch the NFC South and a home game in the playoffs with a win.