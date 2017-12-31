Bengals take early 7-0 lead on Ravens

AP

The Bengals, who spoiled the Lions’ season last week, aren’t going to make it easy for the Ravens this week either.

Cincinnati took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, gaining no fewer than 6 yards on any of its eight plays. The drive covered 78 yards.

Andy Dalton went 3-for-3 for 14 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown toss to Tyler Kroft.

Joe Mixon gained 34 yards on three carries, and Giovani Bernard had two carries for 13 yards.

The Bengals also benefited from a 17-yard pass interference penalty on Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr, who was covering A.J. Green.