Bills up 10-0 at halftime

AP

A win alone can’t get the Bills into the playoffs, but they need one to have any shot at a Wild Card spot and they are doing their part through one half in Miami.

Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary on the first possession of the game, led an 80-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and the Bills lead 10-0 at halftime. Taylor is 13-of-20 for 153 yards to pace the offense as LeSean McCoy has had a rough go of it with 10 carries for seven yards thus far.

Buffalo lost right tackle Jordan Mills to an injury late in the first half, so it may continue to be tough going on the ground in the second half.

The Dolphins offense has also had a tough time of it, although that’s probably to be expected now that they’ve turned to David Fales at quarterback. Jay Cutler started the game with a three-and-out and Fales took over on the second possession for his first playing time of the year. He’s 7-of-11 for 40 yards and showed poor awareness when he failed to get a first down on a scramble that ended with Fales running out of bounds a yard short of the sticks.

The Dolphins have also committed nine penalties for 70 yards, including a facemask call on defensive end Cameron Wake that wiped out a Taylor fumble in the final minute of the second quarter. That’s been a help for Buffalo, although it remains to be seen if any of what happens in South Florida will be enough to end the league’s longest postseason drought.