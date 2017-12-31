Bills up 7-0, Dolphins put David Fales in at QB

AP

The holidays are a time for families to get together, which means Bills tight end Nick O'Leary had a famous fan cheering him on when he caught a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Miami.

O’Leary’s grandfather Jack Nicklaus was seen cheering his grandson on after O’Leary’s second touchdown catch of the year put the Bills up 7-0 with less than five minutes off the clock. The Bills need a win and help elsewhere to grab a Wild Card spot.

Tyrod Taylor was 4-of-5 for 65 yards overall on the drive as the Bills took to the air to attack the Dolphins defense on their first possession of the game.

The Dolphins went three-and-out to open the game and Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines just missed an interception on third down, which was apparently enough for the Dolphins to turn away from Jay Cutler at quarterback. David Fales took the field for the second Miami possession of the day.