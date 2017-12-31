Cam Newton finally wakes up, Panthers tie Falcons

Getty Images

The old conventional wisdom was that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton played well in his hometown.

Today’s trip to Atlanta didn’t start out that way.

Newton missed his first nine passes, but just led the Panthers on an impressive touchdown drive to tie the game 7-7 with the Falcons just before halftime.

Newton hit all seven passes on the 16-play 73-yard march, finding actual wide receiver Devin Funchess in the back of the end zone to cap it.

Between injuries and trades the Panthers are left with Funchess and a bunch of guys, and without running back Jonathan Stewart today their offense is neither conventional nor good.

Newton’s also their leading rusher today, which isn’t new. But it’s hard to tell whether his odd lot of receivers just can’t get separation or whether the Falcons are daring them to throw, and they’re just not great at it.