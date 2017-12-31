Cardinals beat Seahawks, who were already out

Getty Images

The Seahawks were already eliminated from playoff contention anyway.

But Blair Walsh‘s late miss underscored a season of frustration for them.

The Cardinals won 26-24 at Seattle to close strong under backup quarterback Drew Stanton, and knocked the Seahawks out of any chance at the postseason.

The Seahawks came back from some awful offense early to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a Russell Wilson touchdown to Doug Baldwin.

But the Cards drove back for a field goal of their own, and when Walsh missed a 48-yarder with a chance to win, they escaped with the win that got them to 8-8.

The Seahawks (9-7) are facing a rebuild on defense after so many aging stars were injured this year, but they have plenty of offseason problems to deal with.

The Cardinals may be looking for a new coach, as there’s uncertainty about Bruce Arians’ future. And with Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald getting up there, they aren’t far from a reset of their own either way.