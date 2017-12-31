Cardinals complicating Seahawks playoff hopes

AP

The Seahawks only chance to make the playoffs is to win.

But the Cardinals aren’t cooperating at the moment.

The Cards are up 17-7 in the second quarter, with Elijhaa Penny‘s touchdown run giving them a 10-point lead.

The Seahawks offense is off to an awful start (no yards in the first quarter), with Tyler Lockett‘s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown their only life so far.

There could be major changes in the offing in Seattle either way, but this doesn’t look like a team that’s prepared to scare anyone if they do get in the playoffs.