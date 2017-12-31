Chargers beat Raiders 30-10, but won’t go to playoffs

Getty Images

The Chargers had a couple of realistic paths to the playoffs at the start of play on Sunday and both of them called for a win over the Raiders before any other results would matter.

The Chargers were able to check that box in convincing fashion in front of a largely pro-Raiders crowd at StubHub Center. Philip Rivers threw three touchdowns, Keenan Allen set a new single-season record for receptions and the Chargers won 30-10 after scoring the final 23 points of the game.

The other results didn’t come through for the Chargers, however. Both of their scenarios called for the Titans to lose to the Jaguars and Tennessee was able to snap a three-game losing streak against the Jaguars.

It’s a bitter close to the team’s first season in Los Angeles, but one they could have avoided if they hadn’t started the year by losing four straight games. Those early stumbles, which included two games decided by missed field goals by L.A.’s original kicker Younghoe Koo, will burn as the Chargers watch other teams take part in the postseason tournament.