Chargers extend lead to 20-10 before half

AP

The Chargers got on the board thanks to a lucky bounce, but then fell behind as the Raiders scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.

Any fears that they’d let a chance to push for a playoff spot slip through their fingers at that point were premature, however. Philip Rivers hit Tyrell Williams with a 56-yard touchdown and Tre Boston picked off Derek Carr in the end zone to get the ball back for another shot at points before the second quarter came to an end.

Rivers completed seven straight passes to move the Chargers inside the 10-yard-line and then found Keenan Allen for a touchdown that pushed the Chargers to a 20-10 lead that they’d take to halftime. The lead isn’t bigger because Nick Rose has had an extra point and a field goal blocked already this afternoon.

Kicking issues have plagued the Chargers at other times this year and missing out on a playoff spot by a sliver would be even more painful if it came because of those miscues. We’ll find out if things play out that way in the next couple of hours.