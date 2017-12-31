Chargers running away from Raiders

Getty Images

The Chargers went into halftime with a 10-point lead on the Raiders and they’ve doubled that with time left on the clock in the third quarter.

Philip Rivers hit Travis Benjamin for a 62-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play in the third quarter and Nick Rose‘s extra point put them up 30-10 on their rivals from Oakland. Rose also hit a field goal earlier in the third quarter.

Rivers has now completed 26-of-34 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns in a game that the Chargers have to win to have any hope of landing a playoff spot.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, they also need other results to go their way and that hasn’t happened thus far on Sunday. Unless that changes, the Chargers will be done after Sunday’s game regardless of how much of a beating they lay on the Raiders.