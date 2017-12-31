Colts sweep Texans, winning 22-13 to end losing streak

AP

The Colts ended a six-game losing streak with a 22-13 victory over the Texans.

Houston lost its last six games, scoring no more than 16 points in any of those games. In fact, the Texans scored a total of 71 points in the final six games.

Both teams now have decisions to make about what changes to make, but both will see the return of their starting quarterback. Andrew Luck missed the entire season, as the Colts started two quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson played in seven games, with six starts, as the Texans started three quarterbacks and played four because of injuries.

Both teams finished 4-12, with two of the Colts’ four victories coming over Houston. Indianapolis lost nine of its final 11, beating the Texans 20-14 on November 5 and then beating Houston again Sunday.

Adam Vinatieri made field goals of 54 and 22 yards; Frank Gore had 24 carries for 100 yards; Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 25 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown; and Hassan Ridgeway sacked T.J. Yates in the end zone for safety.

Yates finished 14-of-24 for 137 yards with an interception on the final play as Quincy Wilson picked him.