Cowboys blank Eagles 6-0 to finish with winning record

AP

The Cowboys aren’t going to the playoffs, but they did finish with a winning record. It marks the first time since 2009 that they posted back-to-back winning records as they went 9-7 in 2008 and 11-5 in 2009.

The Cowboys, 13-3 last season, finished 9-7 with a 6-0 shutout of the Eagles in an ugly, uninspiring game for both teams.

Philadelphia, having already clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, sat many of its starters. Quarterback Nick Foles played the first quarter and might as well not have. He went 4-for-11 for 39 yards and an interception in four series.

The Eagles gained only 219 yards with two turnovers, seven punts and seven penalties. They were 2-for-11 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld went 18-for-22 for 128 yards. Eleven Eagles players caught at least one pass, with Mack Hollins‘ three catches for 25 yards leading the team.

The Eagles (13-3) will get a bye week to regroup.

The Cowboys will get the offseason to regroup after a disappointing non-playoff campaign.

They gained 301 total yards and scored their first touchdown since the third quarter of Week 15. Dak Prescott completed 17 of 30 passes for 179 yards, with his 20-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler with 12:19 remaining the only score of the game.

Ezekiel Elliott had 27 carries for 103 yards but came up 17 yards of 1,000 after serving his six-game suspension.

Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, who entered the season as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, missed an extra point and a 23-yard field goal. He has not returned from a groin injury as the same kicker, having gone 8-of-13 on field goals and 10-of-12 on extra points in the final five games.