Divisional-round schedule set with Patriots getting Saturday game

The NFL announced the schedule for the divisional round of the playoffs on January 13-14.

The Eagles kickoff the weekend with a 4:35 p.m. ET game on Saturday, January 13 on NBC. Philadelphia will host the lowest remaining seed among New Orleans, Carolina or Atlanta. The Patriots will play the night game, which is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The lowest remaining seed among Kansas City, Tennessee and Buffalo will travel to Foxboro.

The Steelers have the 1:05 p.m. ET game on Sunday, January 14, hosting Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee on CBS. Minnesota has the 4:40 p.m. ET game that day on FOX, entertaining the Rams, New Orleans or Carolina.

A year ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was caught on Antonio Brown‘s Facebook Live video complaining the Patriots played their divisional-round game Saturday, giving them additional time to prepare.

“We spotted them a–holes a day-and-a-half,” Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s divisional round win at Kansas City a year ago. “They played yesterday. Our game got moved to the night. We’re gonna touch down [in Pittsburgh] at 4 o’clock in the f—ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their a—-.”

The Patriots, if they win, again will have a head start in preparing for the AFC Championship Game.