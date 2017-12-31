Dorial Green-Beckham arrested for DWI

Getty Images

The 2017 season is coming to an end and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham didn’t play a single snap.

The chances of the 2015 second-round pick convincing a team to let him change that in 2018 took a hit this weekend. Green-Beckham was arrested early Saturday morning in Missouri.

A police report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Green-Beckham was taken in on charges of DWI, failure to display valid plates and a window tint violation. He has since been released.

The Titans picked Green-Beckham early in 2015 and then traded him to the Eagles for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. He was released in June after 36 catches for 392 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Green-Beckham was dismissed from the University of Missouri after a series of off-field issues involving marijuana and an accusation of domestic violence.