Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch for Seahawks again

AP

The Seahawks were hoping Eddie Lacy might become their lead back this year, but he’s finishing the regular season as a healthy scratch.

Lacy is inactive for the second week in row and the third time in the last four weeks, which isn’t a good sign for his future in Seattle. He signed a one-year contract hoping to prove himself, but he had just 69 carries for 179 yards this year.

The Seahawks are instead using Thomas Rawls behind starting running back Mike Davis.

Their other inactives today include tight end Nick Vannett, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, center Joey Hunt, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, linebacker D.J. Alexander, and cornerback Mike Tyson.

The Cardinals inactives include quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Chad Williams, linebackers Edmond Robinson and Josh Bynes, center Max Tuerk, tight end Gabe Holmes, and defensive lineman Xavier Williams.