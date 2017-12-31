ESPN: ESPN employee will be next Raiders coach

Getty Images

It’s not official yet, but it’s getting there.

ESPN reports that ESPN employee Jon Gruden will be the next head coach of the Raiders. The connection is less premature, given that owner Mark Davis already has fired Jack Del Rio. The connection is still somewhat premature, given that the Raiders will be required to comply with the Rooney Rule before making it officially official with Gruden.

Regardless, Davis likely wouldn’t have cleared out Del Rio if he didn’t think he could get Gruden. And Gruden likely wouldn’t have given the nod of approval to the report that he’ll be the next head coach if it wasn’t a done deal.

Meanwhile, Gruden is scheduled to work Saturday’s wild-card game between the Titans and Chiefs. Given that Gruden is about to take over the Raiders, his former colleague Andy Reid may not be thrilled about welcoming Gruden to practice and to production meetings.