Giants are 1-0 since Dave Gettleman became their G.M.

AP

Not much went right for the Giants this year, but everything’s looking up now that Dave Gettleman has been hired as their General Manager.

The team closed out their season with an 18-10 win over the Redskins to finish the year with a 3-13 record. They also finish the season with the No. 2 overall draft pick since the Colts’ win over the Texans left them with the second-worst record in the league despite their success on Sunday.

The Giants jumped out to a 12-0 lead after sandwiching a 75-yard Orleans Darkwa touchdown run and a Hunter Sharp touchdown catch around the first of linebacker Kelvin Sheppard‘s two interceptions on the day. They added two field goals and another interception of Kirk Cousins to send the sparse crowd home to ring in 2018 with at least one happy memory of an awful season.

Cousins had a rough outing in what might be his final game for Washington. He ran for a touchdown in the first half, but was 20-of-37 for 158 yards while playing with the assorted regulars left in the lineup after a season filled with injuries for the Redskins. They suffered more on Sunday when running back Samaje Perine left with an ankle injury and tackle Ty Nsekhe hurt his knee, which made for a fitting end to a fitful year for the team.

The Giants had plenty of injuries of their own and Gettleman cut one starting tackle on Saturday while the other, Ereck Flowers, didn’t play on Sunday. The guys left in the lineup on offense didn’t play all that well after that early burst of points, but it was enough for a win in a year that didn’t see too many of them.