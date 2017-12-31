Giants showing Dave Gettleman their best side

AP

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman may have sent a message to the rest of the Giants by cutting right tackle Bobby Hart on Saturday.

Or it might have been the benching of left tackle and 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers on Sunday. Either way, the guys who are playing are off to a hot start at the Meadowlands.

Orleans Darkwa ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard picked off Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins a few plays later to set the offense up in the red zone. Wide receiver Hunter Sharp became the 50th player to catch a touchdown from Eli Manning a couple of plays later to extend the Giants’ lead.

Because these are the 2017 Giants, that lead is only 12-0. Aldrick Rosas‘ kick was blocked after the first score and a two-point conversion failed after the second, but everything else has been coming up Giants thus far.