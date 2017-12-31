Jaguars get seventh defensive TD this season to draw within 15-10

Getty Images

The Jaguars scored a seventh defensive touchdown this season after Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry collided on an attempted handoff. Yannick Ngakoue picked up the loose ball and ran 67 yards to the end zone.

It was Ngakoue’s first career touchdown.

The score drew the Jaguars within 15-10.

The turnover happened as the Titans appeared to be headed toward putting the game away following a Kevin Byard interception of Blake Bortles. The Titans drove to the Jacksonville 26, converting a fourth-and-one in the drive, before Mariota’s fumble.

The bad news for the Jaguars is safety Barry Church left with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return.