The Dolphins may be done after the end of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they are going down fighting.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his Miami teammates took issue with the way Bills defenders were handling Landry after a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and touched off a major scuffle in the process. It ended with Landry picking up a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and getting ejected from the game.

It took some time for referee Jeff Triplette’s crew to settle on the other player ejected from the game. They initially announced it was Bills guard Richie Incognito, who wasn’t on the field, and finally settled on Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. Drake was tangled up with a Bills player during the melee and wound up throwing his opponent’s helmet across the field.

When the dust settled, the Dolphins failed on their two-point try and trail 22-9 with just over six minutes left to play.

3 responses to “Jarvis Landry, Kenyan Drake ejected after fourth quarter scuffle with Bills

  2. That is a damn embarrassment. Landry may be passionate and king of the checkdown reception but at this point I say let him go. That is twice in the last few games that he has lost his mind in a game. As for Drake, first issue so I would give him a pass but suspend him for the opener next year. The Dolphins can’t have this kind of stupidity in the games. Gase may not have discouraged this crap because he wants passion out of the players but he needs to lay down the law. Passion does not trump smart football.

