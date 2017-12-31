Jarvis Landry, Kenyan Drake ejected after fourth quarter scuffle with Bills

Getty Images

The Dolphins may be done after the end of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they are going down fighting.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his Miami teammates took issue with the way Bills defenders were handling Landry after a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and touched off a major scuffle in the process. It ended with Landry picking up a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and getting ejected from the game.

It took some time for referee Jeff Triplette’s crew to settle on the other player ejected from the game. They initially announced it was Bills guard Richie Incognito, who wasn’t on the field, and finally settled on Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. Drake was tangled up with a Bills player during the melee and wound up throwing his opponent’s helmet across the field.

When the dust settled, the Dolphins failed on their two-point try and trail 22-9 with just over six minutes left to play.