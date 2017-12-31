Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman among Ravens’ inactives

Getty Images

The Ravens will not have receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee). The team had listed him as doubtful with a knee injury.

Maclin played five plays in Week 15 before leaving with the injury. He has remained out since.

Receiver Mike Wallace, who was questionable with a knee injury, will play, but the Ravens made receiver Breshad Perriman a healthy scratch.

Receivers Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro will see more snaps.

Baltimore’s other inactives are running back Terrance West, outside linebacker Tim Williams, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), guard Marquice Shakir and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi.

The Bengals will have running back Joe Mixon, who was questionable with an ankle injury, though Giovani Bernard likely sees a lot of action.

But Cincinnati won’t have linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder).

The Bengals’ other inactives are offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder), cornerback KeiVarae Russell, receiver Cody Core, defensive tackle Josh Tupou, running back Jarveon Williams and offensive lineman Justin Murray.



Cincinnati’s offensive line will have Clint Boling at left tackle and Christian Westerman at left guard.