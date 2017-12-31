Jermaine Gresham tears Achilles

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham tore his Achilles, coach Bruce Arians announced after the game. It puts his return for the start of the 2018 season in question.

Gresham was injured in the third quarter on an incomplete pass, immediately grabbing his right calf.

He caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cardinals’ victory over the Seahawks and finished the year with 33 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Gresham, 29, signed a four-year deal that included $13 million in guarantees in March.