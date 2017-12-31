Jets promote Lucky Whitehead, put Matt Forte on I.R.

AP

It took all year, but it looks like Lucky Whitehead will finally play in a regular season game.

The wide receiver/kick returner was part of a couple of strange stories over the summer. The first came when he announced his dog was being held for ransom. The pooch was returned shortly before a warrant for Whitehead’s arrest was issued in Virginia for failing to appear in court on a shoplifting charge. The problem was that another man had falsely used Whitehead’s name and identifying information after the initial arrest.

Whitehead was eventually cleared, but the Cowboys cut him while the matter was being sorted out and Whitehead landed with the Jets on waivers. He then broke his foot, which led to surgery and an extended absence from the football field. He rejoined the Jets practice squad in November and got bumped to the active roster on Saturday when running back Matt Forte was placed on injured reserve.

Forte said this week that he would like to return to the Jets for a third season in 2018 after playing this year on “one leg” due to a knee injury. The Jets would save $3 million under the cap if they move on from Forte, however, and they have Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire on hand at running back.

The Jets also placed running back Akeem Judd on injured reserve and promoted running back Jahad Thomas to the active roster for their final game of the year.