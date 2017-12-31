Jim Caldwell is still the Lions coach, until he isn’t

Getty Images

Amid rampant rumors and reports that his tenure as coach of the Lions will be ending, Jim Caldwell is doing all that he can do. Specifically, he’s continuing to behave as if he has the job that he still had.

“I’m still working,” Caldwell said after the 35-11 win over Green Bay, via NFL.com. “I’m still working today. . . . If there was something changed, I wouldn’t be standing here. Right? Still working.”

Of course, few coaches are fired on their way off the field. Despite a trend toward starting Black Monday a day early, there’s a chance Caldwell won’t learn his fate until tomorrow.

When he does, it’s expected that he’ll be moving on after four years with the team, allowing G.M. Bob Quinn to hire his own coach, with the goal of ending what will be a 27-year stretch without a playoff win.