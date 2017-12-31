Jimmy Haslam reiterates that Hue Jackson will be back

AP

So what does an NFL team that has won one game in two seasons and just became only the second franchise to go 0-16 do next? If it’s a normal, well-functioning NFL team (but for the whole 1-31 thing), it fires the coach. If it’s the Browns, it declares yet again that the coach will be back.

Via multiple reports, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reiterated after Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh that Hue Jackson will return in 2018.

Haslam had said the words at least twice before, but G.M. John Dorsey’s initially-evasive response when asked the same question coupled with persistent rumors in league circles prompted no one to believe it.

All due respect to Hue, but it’s inexcusable for any NFL coach in the free-agency and salary-cap era to win only one game in two seasons. The Browns haven’t been consistently blown out, which serves only to highlight the failure of Jackson to make a difference in more than one of 32 games. For the same reason good coaching by Bill Belichick routinely wills the Patriots to close wins, the converse is true when a team simply can’t convert a close game into a victory more than once in two calendar years.

So what should Browns fans do? Easy. Vote with your wallets, and with your hearts. If the organization doesn’t care enough about you to take obviously-needed steps after the worst two-year run in NFL history, you shouldn’t care about it.