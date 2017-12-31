Joe Flacco struggling, but Ravens get a FG

AP

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is not off to a good start, though his receivers haven’t helped him. He has completed only 3 of 15 passes for 17 yards. (Yes, 3-of-15.)

Baltimore has gotten on the scoreboard, though.

C.J. Mosley punched the ball from Joe Mixon after an 8-yard gain, and Eric Weddle recovered at the Cincinnati 34.

The Ravens gained only 6 yards — with all six coming on an Alex Collins run — but Justin Tucker did what Justin Tucker does. He made a 46-yard field goal.

That has cut the Bengals’ lead to 7-3.

Tucker’s 201 field goals since he entered the league in 2012 are the most in that span.