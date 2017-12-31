Jon Gruden, Jack Del Rio have the same agent

Getty Images

It’s awkward, to say the least, that the Raiders reportedly are planning to pursue Jon Gruden while the Raiders still have a head coach in Jack Del Rio. It’s far more awkward, to say the least, when it comes to the question of who represents Gruden and Del Rio.

Answer: The same person.

Bob LaMonte, who represents plenty of NFL coaches and executives, lists both Gruden and Del Rio as clients. So unless Gruden is talking to the Raiders without LaMonte being aware of it, LaMonte is in a delicate spot, to say the least.

It will be interesting to see what Del Rio has to say about the situation after Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He has yet to react to the report on his Twitter page; whatever he says (or doesn’t say) will say plenty.

While getting fired and rumors of getting fired go with the territory, it’s a shame that Del Rio finds himself in the middle of this. He grew up in the Bay Area, and he has a genuine passion for the Raiders.

So how about this: What if Del Rio remains as the defensive coordinator? Yes, it’s impractical for plenty of reasons, but it would be a great story if the Raiders would find a way to get both guys to work together. And it’s the one way that sharing an agent would provide an advantage.