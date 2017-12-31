JuJu Smith-Schuster makes history at young age

Getty Images

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a strong rookie year. How strong? He became the youngest player in league history to generate more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Via the NFL, Smith-Schuster’s 143 receiving yards and 122 kick-return yards pushed his full-season total of combined yardage to 1,157.

The second-round pick, who turned 21 in November, has generated at least 1,100 all-purposes yards younger than anyone else in league history.

His 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter broke a 21-21 tie, giving Pittsburgh its final point total of 28 — and allowing the Steelers to hold off Cleveland’s 24 points. And sending the Browns to the second 0-16 record in league history.