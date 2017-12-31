Kareem Hunt’s one carry enough to win NFL rushing title

Getty Images

The Chiefs had nothing to play for today and kept most of their best players off the field, but Kareem Hunt was given just enough carries to win the league’s rushing title. Which turned out to be one carry.

Hunt ran for a 35-yard touchdown on his first carry of today’s win over the Broncos, and that moved him ahead of Rams running back Todd Gurley, who entered today leading the league in rushing but didn’t play today.

Hunt finished the season with an NFL-high 1,327 rushing yards, while Gurley finished second with 1,305 yards. Le'Veon Bell, who also didn’t play today, finished third with 1,291 yards. LeSean McCoy, who played today but was carted off with an ankle injury, finished fourth with 1,138 yards.

The Chiefs’ third-round draft pick this season, Hunt becomes the first rookie not selected in the first round to lead the league in rushing since Cincinnati’s Paul Robinson led the AFL with 1,023 rushing yards in 1968.