Kirk Cousins crosses 4,000 yards for season, Giants up 15-10

AP

The only touchdown he’s created came with his feet, but Sunday saw Kirk Cousins reach a milestone through the air.

Cousins has completed 11-of-17 passes for 84 yards, which puts him over 4,000 passing yards for the season. It’s the third straight year Cousins has reached that level, which gives him one more 4,000-yard season than every other Redskins quarterback in history.

That hasn’t been enough to push the team past the Giants in the first half as the home team leads 15-10 at the break, but it does make it harder to stop thinking about the offseason decisions involving Cousins. He’s set to be a free agent, but the Redskins could opt to use a franchise or transition tag to help their chances of keeping Cousins in Washington.

There’s similar intrigue about what the offseason will hold for the Giants even after General Manager Dave Gettleman said he expects to move forward with Eli Manning. Manning is 8-of-19 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception while playing behind an offensive line that lost it’s last remaining starter when guard John Jerry departed with a concussion.